CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — According to Colorado State Patrol, a woman died in a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of C-470 on Saturday night.

Police say the vehicle rolled onto its side off the roadway near mile marker 22. Investigators believe she was the only person in the car and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Traffic Advisory @CSP_CastleRock Troopers and the Vehicular Crimes Unit are working a fatal crash.



The crash happened on C470 EB at MP 22. The car went off the road & the unrestrained driver was ejected.



Traffic Advisory @CSP_CastleRock Troopers and the Vehicular Crimes Unit are working a fatal crash.

The crash happened on C470 EB at MP 22. The car went off the road & the unrestrained driver was ejected.

