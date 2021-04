This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance. (Stock image/Getty)

CANON CITY, Colo. (KDVR) – A car with seven people, including four children, was involved in a rollover crash Saturday morning on US 50, killing one person and injuring several kids.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. Two children were taken to a local hospital and another was flown to a hospital in Colorado Springs.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

US 50 EB/WB: Road closed between Dixon Ln and County Road 69. Full closure of highway 50 to a crash at MM 273 near 8 mile hill. Use caution and expect long delays. https://t.co/6S2eRNctpu — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) April 3, 2021

The crash caused a road closure in both directions on US 50, between Dixon Lane and County Road 69.