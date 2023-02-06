DENVER (KDVR) — A crash closed down 32nd and Federal in the Highland neighborhood.

According to the Denver Police Department, traffic was closed in all directions at 32nd and Federal Boulevard due to a rollover crash at around 8 a.m. Monday. At 9:30 a.m., DPD said the street was reopened to traffic.

The area is a busy intersection near Highland Park and Denver North High School in between the Highland and West Highland neighborhoods. Traffic was impacted by this closure for both the school and surrounding businesses.

For detours around the crash, visit the Denver traffic map.

Thankfully, DPD said no serious injuries were reported.

Alternate routes were advised while crews continued their investigation into the crash.