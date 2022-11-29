ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Brighton Police Department says a semi rollover has closed the ramp onto E-470 from westbound I-76.

The rollover happened on Tuesday around 5:40 a.m.

Brighton PD said the driver of the semi is reported to be “okay.”

There is no estimated time of when the ramp will reopen. The Colorado Department of Transportation said to seek an alternate route.

