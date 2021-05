GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 70 both directions between Shoshone and Hanging Lake due to a rollover crash on Friday afternoon.

I-70 EB/WB: Road closed between Exit 123 – Shoshone and Exit 125 – Hanging Lake. Crash. Rollover crash, expect delays. Crash is EB; WB also closed for emergency crews responding. https://t.co/TB1l9iUSwu — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) May 28, 2021

Lengthy delays are expected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.