DENVER (KDVR) — A rollover crash on northbound I-25 and 6th Ave. diverted traffic Sunday evening, according to the Denver Police Department.

All northbound traffic was being diverted to 6th Ave. after the single-vehicle crash. Serious injuries were reported.

DPD said delays should be expected.

According to CDOT, two lanes were closed as of 7:30 p.m.

FOX31 will provide updates as they become available.