DENVER (KDVR) — A bareback riding cowboy was seriously injured during a pro rodeo event at the National Western Stock Show on Monday.

According to the stock show, the rider was injured during the 1 p.m. rodeo and was immediately taken to Denver Health where he is listed in serious condition.

Sports Illustrated identified the rider as 19-year-old Austin Broderson from Southern Alberta, Canada.

According to Sports Illustrated, Broderson was the last contestant to enter the arena on Monday afternoon.

It was immediately apparent that Broderson’s bareback rigging was slipping. The rigging, which resembles a suitcase handle on a strap, is placed atop the horse’s withers and secured with a cinch to keep the rider on the horse.

Broderson ended up under his horse still attached to the rigging. The horse continued to run and buck with Broderson underneath.

Witnesses said the arena went completely silent as crews attended to Broderson.

Pro Rodeo Canada released a statement on its Facebook page.

“Everyone at the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association wants to send our best wishes and a speedy recovery to Canadian Bareback Rider Austin Broderson. Austin was injured while competing at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver, Colorado,” said the association.

The post was accompanied by a photo of Broderson in a hospital bed giving a thumbs up.

The National Western Stock Show said Broderson will continue to receive medical care.

Sports Illustrated said Broderson lives in Casper, Wyoming and attends the University of Wyoming at Casper.

The stock show will continue through Jan. 21.