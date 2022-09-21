LITTLETON, Colo. (KDVR) — A fire that burned about a half acre of land near the Strontia Springs Dam early Wednesday morning was caused by rodents that chewed through wires, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

Crews responded to the wildfire in Waterton Canyon located on a steep slope with rough terrain. The fire was controlled quickly with the help of a cold front moving into the state bringing rain and snow.

Firefighters managed to get a line of water upslope to douse the blaze and create a perimeter to contain it from spreading. They continue to monitor and control hot spots throughout the morning but said no structures were threatened.

WMFR said the little creatures chewed through the wires of an electrical box which shorted it out and sparked the blaze on the dry grass in the area.