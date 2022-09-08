Rocky’s Autos was known for the quirky characters it used in advertisements (Credit: Rocky’s Auto / YouTube)

DENVER (KDVR) – The end of an era defined by quirky local advertisements has come to an end for those who’ve grown up in Denver.

That’s because Rocky’s Autos Inc., which put out a plethora of cringe-riddled advertising gold starring Shagman, Audra and Officer O’Dell over its 40 years in business, has closed its doors for good.

Visitors of the Rocky’s Autos website will see a brief message that reads:

“Rocky’s Autos is no longer in business as of Sept. 6, 2022. Thank you.” rockysautosinc.com

According to the owners, they are going to sell the shop that’s been located at 6350 North Federal Blvd. since 1982 due to the low level of used vehicle inventory mixed with the fact that the property that the lot is located at is worth a good amount of money.

If you are unfortunate enough to have not seen any of these commercials described by Channel 2’s Chris Parente as “so bad that they’re good,” then worry not, for the Rocky’s Auto YouTube channel is still up and running.

There’s no word on how long the channel will remain active, so if you want to take in some of what the car-selling company had to offer in the area of content creation, while at the same time learning about a part of what made local Denver television unique, then get over to their YouTube wormhole, certain to make you roll your eyes in the best of ways.