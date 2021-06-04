Rocky Mountain National Park gives updates on trails after historic fire season

LARIMER COUNTY, GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The National Park Service announced new information regarding trails affected by the Cameron Peak Fire and the East Troublesome Fire on Friday.
While many trails have reopened in the year since 2020’s record-breaking wildfire season, there are many trails that remain closed.
Westside closures:
- Green Mountain Trail
- North Inlet/Tonahutu Trail
- Sun Valley Trail
Eastside/Bear Lake area closures
- Trail past Lake Helene to Odessa Lake
- Flattop Trail — closed past Flattop Mountain summit west of the Continental Divide
- Fern Lake Trail after The Pool
- Trail junction above Cub Lake to Mount Wuh and Steep Mountain
- Mill Creek Basin
- Hollowell Park
- Beaver Mountain area and trails
To keep updated on Rocky Mountain National Park trail reopenings and closures, visit the National Park website.