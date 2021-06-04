Rocky Mountain National Park gives updates on trails after historic fire season

LARIMER COUNTY, GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The National Park Service announced new information regarding trails affected by the Cameron Peak Fire and the East Troublesome Fire on Friday.

While many trails have reopened in the year since 2020’s record-breaking wildfire season, there are many trails that remain closed.

Westside closures:

Green Mountain Trail

North Inlet/Tonahutu Trail

Sun Valley Trail

Eastside/Bear Lake area closures

Trail past Lake Helene to Odessa Lake

Flattop Trail — closed past Flattop Mountain summit west of the Continental Divide

Fern Lake Trail after The Pool

Trail junction above Cub Lake to Mount Wuh and Steep Mountain

Mill Creek Basin

Hollowell Park

Beaver Mountain area and trails

To keep updated on Rocky Mountain National Park trail reopenings and closures, visit the National Park website.