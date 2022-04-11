DENVER (KDVR) – Less than one month after the City and County of Denver donated 33 bison to Native American tribes across the country from the Genesee herd, reinforcement of those numbers arrived in the form of a newly born baby bison.

The Rocky Mountain National Arsenal announced on Monday that the first bison calf of 2022 had been born. So next time you are driving past exit 254 on westbound Interstate 70, take a gander out your passenger side window, and perhaps you will see the herd’s latest inductee trotting across the pasture.

This comes weeks after U.S. officials announced the approval of a conservation group’s proposal to expand bison grazing on prairies in north-central Montana as part of a vast nature reserve over objections from some ranchers and elected officials.