PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — Chances are you’ve seen the cult classic movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The Parker Arts, Culture and Events Center is planning on showing it this Halloween, but the town ordinance is saying no time-warp allowed.

The showing is prohibited under a town ordinance prohibiting “lewd and indecent display” and that includes a woman’s breast, which has a brief cameo in the 1975 classic.

Now, Parker Town Council is considering changing that ordinance to allow movies like “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” to be shown.

“They don’t actually have to do any changes,” said civil rights attorney David Lane.

Lane said a federal appeals court already paved the way for the “horror” to continue regardless of Parker’s archaic ordinances.

“The law is defined by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in a case called ‘free the nipple versus Fort Collins,'” said Lane.

The town of Parker is looking into the ordinances, meanwhile, the Rocky Horror “Parker” Show will go on as planned.