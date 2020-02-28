Rocky Ford police officer accused of distributing marijuana taken from investigation

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KXRM) — A Rocky Ford police officer is facing charges after he took marijuana from a police investigation and packaged it for distribution, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

James Lopez is charged with distribution of a controlled substance and official misconduct. Investigators said in December, he confiscated marijuana during a police investigation. He then took about a pound of it to the home of an acquaintance (who was not in law enforcement) and later packaged it for apparent distribution, according to investigators.

Investigators said the police department put Lopez on administrative leave in January. The district attorney’s office filed charges against Lopez on Tuesday. He was issued a summons and is expected to appear in Otero District Court on March 30