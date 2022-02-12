Wildfire worries dominate discussion of Rocky Flats refuge

DENVER (AP) — December’s Marshall fire spared the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge, an expanse of grasslands between Superior and Arvada that for 40 years was home to a facility producing triggers for nuclear warheads.

But the prospect of a large refuge wildfire was the subject of a recent meeting of local elected officials and refuge managers. For those who believe the refuge isn’t safe due to residual contamination, the Boulder County fire was a wake-up call.

A site manager from the U.S. Department of Energy said wildfire modeling shows little need for concern. The refuge has experienced a dozen small fires since 2000, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.