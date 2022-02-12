Wildfire worries dominate discussion of Rocky Flats refuge

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge

DENVER (AP) — December’s Marshall fire spared the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge, an expanse of grasslands between Superior and Arvada that for 40 years was home to a facility producing triggers for nuclear warheads.

But the prospect of a large refuge wildfire was the subject of a recent meeting of local elected officials and refuge managers.  For those who believe the refuge isn’t safe due to residual contamination, the Boulder County fire was a wake-up call.

A site manager from the U.S. Department of Energy said wildfire modeling shows little need for concern. The refuge has experienced a dozen small fires since 2000, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories