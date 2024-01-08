DENVER (KDVR) — A federal lawsuit filed Monday aims to halt the Rocky Mountain Greenway project over concerns the trail would be built on “heavily contaminated portions” of the former Rocky Flats nuclear weapons production facility.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. The plaintiffs want alternative routes fairly considered.

“Our concern is that people using the proposed Greenway will be exposed to dangerous levels of plutonium and other toxic substances,” said Deborah Segaloff, a board member for one of the plaintiffs, Physicians for Social Responsibility Colorado. “Public access could also transport contaminants off site.”

Rocky Flats National Refuge has been fraught with legal and health concerns since it was introduced, and the Greenway Project has received similar pushback since a feasibility study was completed in 2016.

“The case has national health, safety, and environmental implications,” the plaintiffs said in a joint press release. “A ‘hot spot’ particle of plutonium with radioactivity measured at five times the safety level has been detected close to the proposed Greenway trail.”

The Rocky Mountain Greenway project is one of the statewide priority trail projects that intersect Jefferson County. The project aims to connect Rocky Mountain Arsenal, Two Ponds National Wildlife Refuge and Rocky Flats National Refuge with a multi-use, regional trail system.

The first phase of the project that linked Rocky Mountain Arsenal to Two Ponds has been completed. The second phase, linking Rocky Flats to Lyons, is partially complete. The third phase would link Lyons and Estes Park/Rocky Mountain National Park and is still in the conceptual phase.

Rocky Flats is located in Jefferson County near Leyden, Broomfield and the Front Range foothills. According to the lawsuit, trail development would occur through the “Wind Blown Area” at the refuge, which could pose serious health dangers for trail users and nearby residents.

Rocky Flats Nuclear Weapons plant, July 1995. (Photo: U.S. Department of Energy)

Lawsuit reports health, safety and environmental risks

The suit was filed by several groups, including Physicians for Social Responsibility, PSR Colorado, Rocky Mountain Peace and Justice Center, the Environmental Information Network Inc., Rocky Flats Downwinders, Candelas Glows/Rocky Flats Glows and Rocky Flats Public Health Advocates.

“Federal agencies have failed to protect public health in the Greenway project,” Christopher Allred, from the Rocky Mountain Peace and Justice Center plaintiff group, said in a release. “Promoting public recreation is no excuse for potentially exposing people to plutonium contamination.”

The suit names Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, in addition to several U.S. departments, as defendants in the case. The named agencies did not want to issue a comment on the suit, but the federal government has long maintained that Rocky Flats is safe.

The lawsuit states the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service failed to analyze the configuration of the Greenway trail that caused Broomfield to pull out of the project, forcing the Federal Highway Administration to reroute the Greenway connection through Westminster, while Boulder requested that a configuration avoiding Rocky Flats be studied.

“As currently configured, the Greenway connects from Westminster open space, the

exact crossing the previous Refuge Manager wished to avoid due to a ‘plutonium plume,'” the lawsuit states.

The groups noted that in a previous lawsuit, a federal jury found the plutonium from Rocky Flats migrated onto neighboring properties, where it remains “indefinitely” and causes an “increased risk of health problems.”

Residents nearby fear ‘plutonium plume’

Many members of the groups behind the lawsuit live in communities located just downwind

of Rocky Flats, the lawsuit states.

“Some of the members are concerned that construction of the Greenway on (Rocky Flats), through an area the federal government acknowledges is the most heavily contaminated and the site of a ‘plutonium plume,’ will cause plutonium to be dislodged and then migrate through the air and to their homes, where it will harm them physically through illnesses related to exposure to these contaminants,” the lawsuit alleges.

“Indeed, ten studies from 1970 through 2013 have found off-site plutonium contamination from Rocky Flats at levels representing up to hundreds of times background radiation from atmospheric weapons testing. Another four studies demonstrate elevated cancer rates in the population living downwind of Rocky Flats,” the lawsuit states.

The site of the former Rocky Flats Plant, which made plutonium triggers for nuclear warheads, underwent a $7.7 billion cleanup that was finished in 2005.

The plant had a long history of leaks, fires and environmental violations, which led to an FBI and Environmental Protection Agency raid. The plant operator, Rockwell International, was fined $18.5 million.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment joined the Department of Energy and the EPA to remediate the site in the late 1990s, and during the past three decades have created the Rocky Flats National Refuge out of the “buffer zone” surrounding the central nuclear unit.