SALIDA, Colo. (KDVR) – The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed US 50 near Monarch Pass on Sunday after a rockslide and multiple crashes were reported.

CDOT said the highway was closed around 12:10 p.m. between Monarch Park Campground and County Road 237B.

CDOT then said the highway reopened at about 1:15 p.m.

No injuries have been reported.