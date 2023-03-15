DENVER (KDVR) — Interstate 70 was briefly closed in both directions Wednesday after a rockslide in Dowd Canyon, west of Vail.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, the rocks slid from the north side of the highway, landing in the eastbound and westbound lanes. The largest rocks were the size of “a couple of couches,” according to a spokesperson.

Cam Conner caught the aftermath on video as he was driving through the area.

CDOT said no injuries were reported and no vehicle damage has been reported.

A spokesperson said rockfall is common in Dowd Canyon, especially during the spring.