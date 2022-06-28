DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Rockies will honor the Stanley Cup-winning champion Avalanche team before Wednesday night’s game at Coors Field.

The Avalanche ceremony will take place at 6:21 p.m., five minutes before the ceremonial first pitch. The game start time between the Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers is scheduled for 6:40 p.m.

Avalanche players and staff will be present with the Stanley Cup for the event prior to the baseball game, but it is unknown who will throw the ceremonial first pitch.

Fans should show up as early as 4 p.m. not to miss the pregame ceremony with some parking lots opening at that time and Gates A and E opening at 4:30 p.m. and the rest of the gates opening at 5:00 p.m.

The Avs won the Cup Sunday night with a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 clinching the best-of-seven series 4-2.

The parade for the city and fans to celebrate is scheduled on Thursday morning with a pre-rally beginning at 9 a.m. at Civic Center Park and the Avalanche route starting in front of Union Station at 17th Street and Wynkoop Street at 10 a.m.