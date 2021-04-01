Rockies super fan sports team themed hairdo on opening day

DENVER (KDVR) — It was a great day, weather wise, for the Colorado Rockies home opener. It was also a perfect day for one Rockies die hard fan.

You might say Aurora resident Joshua Pugh is a fan of the Colorado Rockies. “We’ve been going to games since probably ‘95, the first Mile High. I was young and I didn’t get to go to a couple of those,” Pugh said.

Going to a home game for the Pugh family is not exactly an incognito kind of thing. The man stands out. And he is good with that, sharing Rockies love with fellow fans.

But, unlike fellow fans, he sports a trademark coif that take about nine hours to make just right, before game time. It’s an 18 inch tall Colorado Rockies themed mohawk.

“My wife and I created it about 10 years ago. Everybody just brings their big signs to the game, we decided to start painting my hair with my own sign,” Pugh said.

And yes, it’s 100% the real McCoy. But what if you are sitting behind Pugh at the game?

“I have never had a complaint once. They say as long as I am watching the game and not talking to the person next to me I’m good,” Pugh said.

That is not a problem for the man they call Mohawk, he wouldn’t miss a pitch. “I’ll be a fan now until forever,” Pugh said.

And that is a right smart piece of time.