DENVER (KDVR) — Wednesday, the Colorado Rockies gave fans a sneak peek at what’s at the concession stand in 2023.

Members of the media were introduced to the new “Legacy Club,” which sits high above home plate.

The club’s executive chef introduced several items on the menu, including the barbecue chicken and macaroni and cheese sandwich and the “Mustache Pretzel.” The popular “Elvis Milkshake” is also back.

Automated concessions, Amazon palm readers

The team also unveiled the “Chill Zone,” behind right-centerfield.

It’s a technology-based concession stand that allows fans to walk up and select food and beverage, on their own, without a counter wait. It’s a simple swipe of a credit or debit card, and the system takes care of the rest.

An Amazon kiosk also allows customers to scan the palm of their hand for even easier return visits.

It’s enough reason for everybody to be optimistic in 2023.

“It’s a new start,” one fan said outside the stadium. “The possibilities are endless. We think like a winner, we will be a winner!”

First pitch for the Rockies versus the Washington Nationals is 2:10 p.m.