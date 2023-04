DENVER (KDVR) — During a Colorado Rockies game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Coors Field, one fan decided to make a scene.

A viewer, CorinnaD, provided FOX31 with the video in the player above of the Rockies mascot, Dinger, dancing on the dugout with its back to the crowd when someone in the stands jumps up and blindsides the dinosaur.

According to the viewer, Dinger was back out on the field during the game after the incident.