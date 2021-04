SEATTLE, WA – AUGUST 08: Charlie Blackmon #19 of the Colorado Rockies hits a double off of starting pitcher Nick Margevicius #52 of the Seattle Mariners during the first inning of a game at T-Mobile Park on August, 8, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Fans were in for a treat at Coors Field, as the Rockies beat the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field 8-5.

It was the first time fans were allowed in the stadium since 2019, as the Rockies opened up at nearly 43% capacity.

