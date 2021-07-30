Rockfall fences built and repaired through Glenwood Canyon

GLENWOOD CANYON, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is assessing several rock fall fences repaired and built along I-70 in the last few weeks to help control the amount of debris that washes onto the interstate.

The emergency project repaired and replaced rockfall fences damaged during the Grizzly Creek Fire was completed on July 20. Seventeen fences along the interstate through the canyon were built to help retain mud, rocks and debris.

According to CDOT, the $1.7 million project included fences located on the northside of the canyon between mile 116 in Glenwood Springs and mile 133 in Dotsero, with most of the work between miles119 and 125 westbound just west of Hanging Lake Tunnel.

CDOT’s web page lists Rock Solid Solutions as the contractor which also built two new fences.

⚠️ UPDATE: The #I70 SAFETY CLOSURE in Glenwood Canyon is still in place due to mudslides. Motorists should avoid the area, plan for an extended closure and use the recommended northern alternate route. pic.twitter.com/QZ3Sbe2W0t — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) July 30, 2021

Workers installed a temporary solution to keep rock and debris off the highway by mounting a 7-foot tall barrier rockfall fence.

“This fence is intended as a short term temporary measure while vegetation reestablishes on the burn scar areas over the course of 5 years or so,” said CDOT’s Elise Thatcher.

A 20-foot tall permanent rockfall barrier system on the slope above west bound lanes at mile 124 was also installed.

Besides work on the ground, rockfall netting was hung hundreds of feet above the interstate along a chute where several rockslides damaged the recreation path.

This summer there have been at least 11 closures on I-70 from either mudslides or flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service.

According to Gov. Jared Polis’ office, the state has requested up to $10 million in federal funding with $2.5M in emergency repair funding and $2.8M in permanent repairs already approved.

To find out the latest road closures visit www.COtrip.org.