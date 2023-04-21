JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators in Jefferson County are still searching for suspects following a bizarre crime spree Wednesday.

One person was killed and two others were injured after police say someone threw landscaping rocks through moving cars on roads in Jefferson and Boulder counties.

Since those initial reports, investigators say “multiple” additional reports have come in describing similar incidents in the area over the past two months.

“We’re digging through all of those,” said Jacki Kelley, spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re investigating every single one of them, and we’ll see what develops today.”

Michael Marasco told FOX31 that he was driving on 80th Avenue between Simms and Kipling streets in late February when a rock came flying through his windshield. He believes it was thrown from oncoming traffic.

The Arvada Police Department confirmed investigators are now revisiting that report to see if it might be connected to Wednesday’s incidents.

As of Friday afternoon, Kelley said no suspects had been identified.