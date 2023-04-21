JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators are still trying to track down those involved in a string of crimes Wednesday night that led to the death of a 20-year-old driver after she was hit by a large rock.

Several other drivers reported their cars being struck that same night, including Liam Smarr.

“All of a sudden, my front windshield exploded,” Smarr said.

Smarr said he was driving home on Simms Street near 100th Avenue in Westminster when a rock was reportedly thrown at his windshield.

This is a picture of the rock Liam Smarr said hit his windshield Wednesday night in Westminster. (Courtesy: Liam Smarr) Liam Smarr said he was driving on Simms near 100th Ave in Westminster when a rock was reportedly thrown at his windshield. (Courtesy: Liam Smarr)

“I thought I got hit by some sort of bullet, and once the glass dust settled and I was able to pull over to the side, I realized it wasn’t bullet holes in my windshield, it was a big hole, a rock-sized hole,” Smarr said.

Smarr said he drives this road every day.

“I go to school this way, come home from school this way, all the time,” Smarr said. “This is my main road, so kind of creepy to have it happen on that road.”

He said the whole thing happened so fast.

“I remember seeing the headlights, like they were the orange headlights that older cars have and just a four-door,” Smarr said.

Smarr was not injured, but he was just one of several victims hit that night. Police said the same thing happened a few miles away to Alexa Bartell, 20, claiming her life.

Smarr said when he heard the news, his heart dropped.

“My thoughts, my family’s, my friends’ thoughts and prayers go out to Alexa and her friends and family,” Smarr said. “It’s just terrible. I don’t want that to happen to anyone else ever again.”

Smarr said the rock that hit his windshield has now been turned over to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office as evidence.

Anyone with information about these crimes or the suspects who may be involved is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 303-271-5612.