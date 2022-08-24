ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Arapahoe County and former child caseworker Robin Niceta were hit with a civil lawsuit on Wednesday. The complaint was filed by an Aurora city council member who claims Niceta made false child abuse accusations against her and dozens of others.

Elliot Singer, attorney at Conduit Law LLC, said the allegations are shocking against Niceta, who’s the ex-partner of Aurora’s former police chief. There are claims made by numerous people that Niceta lured women in, made sexual advances toward them, and when those advances were denied, Niceta would try to rip their families apart.

Already facing criminal charges of felony attempt to influence a public servant and misdemeanor false reporting of child abuse, Niceta was hit with more legal woes on Wednesday after the class-action lawsuit was filed.

The complaint was filed by Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky on behalf of herself and other individuals who say they have similar experiences with Niceta and the county. The suit is against Niceta, the Board of County Commissioners, and the manager of the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services.

Lawsuit: More than 40 come forward about behavior

Niceta worked as a caseworker for the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services but resigned in May and was arrested after allegations surfaced against her. She’s accused of calling in an anonymous tip to report that Jurinsky was sexually abusing her own son. However, investigators found no wrongdoing.

Niceta is the ex-partner of fired police chief Vanessa Wilson. The abuse accusations against Jurinsky were made after she criticized Wilson in a radio interview.

“This has absolutely been very emotional for my family and I,” Jurinsky told FOX31 in a previous interview.

Singer is representing Jurinsky and according to the lawsuit, is representing more than 40 others who have come forward claiming Niceta tried to take their children away. The complaint alleges abuse of power, stating on numerous occasions Niceta would target those under investigation by social services.

“According to the client, Niceta said that she had gift cards to provide to the mother when she went and visited her child, gave her her personal cell phone number and asked her to come to her personal residence to pick up the gift cards. When she arrived there, Niceta invited the target of this investigation into her house, offering her an alcoholic beverage,” Singer said. “Once this member of the class declined what was clearly sexual advances, Niceta essentially turned on her and did everything in her power to make sure the child was permanently removed.”

On top of false child abuse complaints, the lawsuit also accuses Niceta of giving false testimony in court and altering statements from parents, “destroying families.”

“It is also extremely important to Mrs. Jurinsky and all the other members of this class that they have their day in court and that they get to tell their story,” Singer said.

FOX31 has reached out for comment

FOX31 has not been able to reach Niceta for comment. FOX31 also reached out to Arapahoe County about the allegations but has not heard back. Thursday morning, Jurinsky is expected to address the public in a news conference about the lawsuit.