CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) — The former Arapahoe County social worker accused of faking a brain tumor to avoid a criminal trial may now see her own allegedly fake medical records used against her.

Robin Niceta, 41, faces a felony count of attempting to influence a public servant — that is, lying to investigators — and a misdemeanor count of filing a false child abuse report.

Niceta is accused of submitting an anonymous report accusing Aurora Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky of child abuse after Jurinsky publicly badmouthed then-Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, who at that time was dating Niceta.

Previously, special prosecutor Daniel Cohen, Denver’s chief deputy district attorney, seemed agreeable to a March 24 defense motion to continue Niceta’s trial indefinitely because of medical records that suggested she had a brain tumor.

Niceta’s lawyers withdraw from the case

Soon after that hearing though, prosecutors received information the documents were fake. In a motion filed on June 2, Cohen wrote, “An innocent person would not go to the great lengths of fabricating a brain tumor diagnosis in order to be found incompetent to proceed, and this consciousness of guilt is evidence that the defendant committed the crime which she is trying to evade.”

Niceta’s defense team filed a motion on May 11 dropping Niceta as a client once it was revealed the medical records they submitted on her behalf were likely fake.

Prosecutors want to use evidence of Niceta allegedly faking a brain tumor against Niceta at her upcoming trial in August.

FOX31 reached out to Niceta’s new defense team but has yet to receive a response.

A judge has yet to rule on the prosecutor’s motion.