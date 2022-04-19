DENVER (KDVR) — A man accused of killing his wife and staging her death as an accident has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

A jury found Robert Feldman guilty on Tuesday afternoon in the death of his wife, Stacy, who was strangled to death. A judge soon after imposed the mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Before the sentencing, Stacy’s mother gave a statement in court.

“If you really loved your children, you wouldn’t have killed their mother,” Dorothy Malman told her former son-in-law. “You wouldn’t have taken their mother from them. The only person you love is yourself.”

Feldman is accused of strangling Stacy in the shower in 2015 and staging it to look like a slip and fall. Prosecutors say she was strangled to death hours after she confronted her husband about an extramarital affair.

Robert Feldman

“I’ve been fighting for this for seven years because my sister deserves to leave in peace,” Stacy’s older sister, Susan Malman Altman, said in court.

“Instead of letting her go to be happy, he killed her,” she said.

Feldman declined an opportunity to speak in court.

Feldman was charged with first-degree murder in 2018, three years after Stacy was found dead in the couple’s shower. Since then, he used her life insurance policy to pay for his defense and was found to be renting out a pool while he awaited trial.

