Robbery suspects at large after threatening shoppers with axe, machete in Castle Rock

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Castle Rock are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday.

Around 10:15 a.m., the suspects threatened employees and shoppers at a hardware store with an axe and machete (photos from security footage below).







Credit: Castle Rock Police Department

The two suspects took off with over $2,000 worth of tools.

Before that robbery, the same suspects robbed a hardware store in Greenwood Village.

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

Castle Rock police are asking anyone who witnessed either incident or has information to contact 720-733-6085.