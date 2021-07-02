Robbery suspect sought by Denver police

DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is asking for information about a suspect who robbed a victim with a silver handgun.

The robbery occurred about 8:37 p.m. on June 15 near the Native Roots at 7050 North Tower Road.

Robbery suspect

The suspect (pictured above) may be driving a silver Chrysler Aspen. The suspect was last seen fleeing west from the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.