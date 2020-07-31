Man accused of shooting Aurora officers released from hospital

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police officers arrested 22-year-old Dontari Hudson on July 27 following a shootout that injured two Aurora police officers who were part of a regional task force.

Hudson is being held for investigation of aggravated robbery, according to DPD. He was injured during the incident and was released from the hospital on Friday.

Member of the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force were following Hudson as part of an investigation into a series of armed convenience store robberies around the metro-Denver area.

Denver Police Division Chief Ron Thomas on Monday told FOX31 that Hudson at one point got out of the vehicle that was being followed and ran through a parking lot.

The officers continued to follow him, until he forcefully took a vehicle that had two civilians in it, Thomas said. When he tried to drive away, police used the vehicle they were in to block him.

Thomas said that is when the exchange of gunfire took place, wounding two officers and Hudson.

One Aurora officer was shot in the arm, the other was shot on the hand. Both are expected to recover fully.

A DPD probable-cause statement released Monday includes the same details Thomas released to reporters the night of the carjacking and shooting.