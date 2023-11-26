DENVER (KDVR) — An aggravated robbery suspect was arrested in Commerce City after a chase and successful K-9 tracking, according to police.

On Sunday morning, patrol officers located a suspect from an earlier reported aggravated robbery and attempted a traffic stop.

However, according to police, the vehicle sped off on Mill Road, through a field, and into a mobile home park before stopping.

Officers followed and relocated the now empty vehicle into the 7100 block of Holly Street.

An Adams County Sheriff’s Office K-9 assisted in finding the suspect, who police said was in a garage he had broken into.

The suspect allegedly did not comply with orders to leave the garage. Due to earlier reports that the suspect was armed, the K-9 was sent in.

According to police, the K-9 bit the suspect and he was taken into custody without further incident.

Police were also working to determine how a passenger in the vehicle was involved.