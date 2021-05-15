Robbery, assault suspect arrested in Northglenn

Joseph Thomas, 36, of Northglenn was taken into custody after police officers responded to a disturbance at the 3000 block of East 112th Avenue. (Photo credit: Northglenn Police Department)

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Northglenn arrested a suspect on Saturday in connection with a robbery and assault at a liquor store.

Joseph Thomas, 36, of Northglenn was taken into custody after police officers responded to a disturbance at the 3000 block of East 112th Avenue.

Officers recognized the suspect from a robbery and assault that happened Friday at about 6:30 p.m. During that incident, witnesses told police a male suspect exited a liquor store at the 1700 block of East 11th Avenue without paying for a bottle of alcohol. When confronted by two employees, Thomas assaulted one employee by punching him. That employee was transported to a local hospital.

Thomas then fled from the parking lot on a small electric scooter.

Anyone with more information regarding this assault/robbery incident is asked to please contact Detective Damon Hoodak at 303.450.8855 or dhoodak@northglenn.org.