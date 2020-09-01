Road work underway at Eisenhower Tunnel; expect overnight closures through October

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is warning motorists of overnight closures for road paving at the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnel beginning Monday night.

One tunnel will be used for all traffic during the closure. Delays of ten to fifteen minute are expected from 10 p.m. to midnight with minor delays for the rest of the nighttime hours, according to CDOT.

Lane closures begin on Monday, August 31 and run through early October:

The eastbound tunnel will close overnight Monday – Thursday, August 31 to September 3 and from September 8 to 18, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Traffic will be detoured through the westbound tunnel. No planned closures over the Labor Day weekend, September 4 to 7.

The westbound tunnel will close overnight September 21 to October 8. Traffic will be detoured through the eastbound tunnel.

Schedules are subject to change, check online for the latest information.