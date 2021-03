DENVER (KDVR) — Several roads in the Ballpark neighborhood of Denver are while police, fire and the Rockies investigate a possible chemical leak.

The Denver Fire Department said there were no injuries, but crews will be on the scene for a while longer.

Tweets from the Denver Police Department say the area around Delagany Street, Park Avenue, 22nd Avenue and Blake Street is closed. This is roughly around the Section A parking lot for Coors Field.

ROAD CLOSED: 22nd and Blake is closed; @Denver_Fire is managing an incident. We are assisting with traffic in the area. Alternate routes are advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/kJ4D3xe0WX — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 25, 2021

.