DENVER (KDVR) — Whether you plan to run 26.2 miles or prefer to drive through the city this weekend, you will want to know what roads will be closed for the Colfax Marathon.

Eight different race courses will impact roads, running through Denver and Lakewood on Sunday, and the City Park Area Saturday.

Roads will be closed and open on a rolling basis depending on where the runners are, according to the marathon website.

Here is where and when the roads will be closed this weekend.

Saturday

From 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., York Street will be partially closed in the northbound curb lane between 21st Avenue and 17th Avenue.

17th Avenue will be partially closed in the westbound curb lane from York Street to Steele Street during the same time.

Sunday

York Street will be closed between Colfax Avenue and 23rd Avenue from 5:45 a.m. to 8 a.m.

23rd Avenue will be closed between York Street and Colorado Boulevard from 5:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.

17th Avenue will be closed from Detroit Street to York Street from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Colfax Avenue will be closed on the westbound side of the street from Elizabeth Street to Speer Boulevard from 5:45 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Colfax Avenue will also be closed on the westbound side from Interstate 25 to Garrison Street in Lakewood from 7 a.m. to noon.

Raleigh Street will be closed for public vehicles between westbound Colfax Avenue and 17th Avenue from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Vine Street will be completely closed between 17th Avenue and 22nd Avenue from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Gaylord Street will be closed between 21st Avenue and 22nd Avenue from 7 a.m. until 1:45 p.m.

Some roads will have at least one lane closed from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Lawrence Street from Speer Boulevard to 17th Street

17th Street from Lawrence Street to Broadway

17th Avenue from Broadway to Vine Street

22nd Street from Vine Street to Gaylord Street

A map on the marathon website shows a detailed route where roads will be closed for runners.

This year is the 17th anniversary of the Colfax Marathon and it includes other festivities, like a health and fitness expo and a variety of races and relays. Details about those events are on the marathon website.