MOUNT EVANS, Colo. (KDVR) – The Colorado Department of Transportation is closing the highest portion of the Mount Evans Highway for the season on Monday.

The top five miles of Colorado Highway 5 from Summit Lake to the top of the popular 14er always closes on the day after Labor Day as part of an agreement with the U.S. Forest Service.

The remaining 10 miles from Echo Lake (Colorado Highway 103) to Summit Lake were closed to motorized vehicles on the morning of Monday, Oct. 3.

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include: