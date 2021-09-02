Road to the top of Mt. Evans will close for the season

Local News

by: Keely Sugden

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNT EVANS, Colo. (KDVR) – The Colorado Department of Transportation will close the highest portion of the Mount Evans Highway for the season Tuesday.

The top five miles of Colorado Highway 5 from Summit Lake to the top of the popular fourteener always closes on the day after Labor Day as part of an agreement with the U.S. Forest Service.

The 10-mile stretch from Echo Lake to Summit Lake will be open for reservations until the first significant snowfall or Oct. 3, whichever happens first.

A reduced rate late season ticket is $10, annual and lifetime passholders need reservations which require a $2 reservation fee. Reservations are required between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The road usually reopens around Memorial Day, as long as crews are able to clear the snow from the route.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories