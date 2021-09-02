Road to the top of Mt. Evans will close for the season

MOUNT EVANS, Colo. (KDVR) – The Colorado Department of Transportation will close the highest portion of the Mount Evans Highway for the season Tuesday.

The top five miles of Colorado Highway 5 from Summit Lake to the top of the popular fourteener always closes on the day after Labor Day as part of an agreement with the U.S. Forest Service.

The 10-mile stretch from Echo Lake to Summit Lake will be open for reservations until the first significant snowfall or Oct. 3, whichever happens first.

A reduced rate late season ticket is $10, annual and lifetime passholders need reservations which require a $2 reservation fee. Reservations are required between 8 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

The road usually reopens around Memorial Day, as long as crews are able to clear the snow from the route.