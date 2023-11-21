DENVER (KDVR) — Police were investigating a possible road rage shooting in Wheat Ridge on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the area of West 44th Avenue and Youngfield Street, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

“A driver in a dark sedan fired a gun into another vehicle,” the department posted at 4:50 p.m.

Police said the male victim was able to drive farther west and called 911 at 4:20 p.m. The victim was not hospitalized.

The road was reopened before 6 p.m. Police said the investigation is ongoing.