JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports a shooting stemming from a road rage incident around the 11000 block of W. Bowles Place on Sunday.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a maroon sedan with severe damage to right front bumper. A white female is driving with two Black males in the car, officials report.

One of the male passengers fired shots from the backseat. No one was injured.

If you see this vehicle, call 911 immediately.