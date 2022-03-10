COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two women spoke with FOX31 after a road rage incident in Commerce City Thursday morning, which ended in a woman being shot.

One of the women was caught right in the middle of both vehicles as they recklessly sped through the city. Another woman lived right next to where this all came to an end. FOX31 spoke with them both on the condition of anonymity.

The woman next door told us: “I heard a gunshot and then after, I heard a lady say, ‘She shot me, she shot me!’ It was crazy.”

“This was crazy,” said the other woman, who was right in the middle of the chaos as she was driving on 96th Avenue. “This is probably one of the craziest things I’ve ever witnessed.”

The Commerce City Police Department did not specify where this all started. FOX31 learned where it ended because of the account from the woman who lived next to that alley where a shot was fired.

“A bunch of arguing, two people arguing back and forth back and forth and then you hear a pop,” she said. She also called 911.

She said she only saw the victim once she looked out the window.

The woman who spoke with us via phone, who said she was almost hit head-on by one of the vehicles, said she saw 24-year-old Destenie Edwards in one of the vehicles. Edwards is wanted for attempted murder.

The witness had just dropped her mother off at the airport when she found herself in the middle of the drama.

“I came within inches of, even though I had swerved, of the Land Rover that was behind the white car,” she explained as they were coming toward her in the same lane she was in as she was heading west on 96th Avenue.

She said they were driving faster than 80 miles per hour.