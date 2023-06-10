DENVER (KDVR) — Law enforcement’s concern has heightened following two metro area road rage shootings in a week.

The first one happened Monday in Aurora, which killed a 48-year-old man. The other happened Saturday morning in Adams County. Three other deadly incidents were reported this year alone.

As of May, the Denver Police Department had received 110 reports of road rage or aggressive driving.

Matt Cabot, a Thornton Police officer and driving instructor with Top Cops Driving School said when it comes to road rage, there are preventative measures, like simply not engaging.

“When we engage and we honk and we yell or we engage with that driver who’s made a mistake or is driving aggressively, that’s what leads to most cases of road rage and we as drivers don’t know what people are capable of. People have guns in their cars, people have weapons, people challenge to fights,” Cabot said.

Colorado State Patrol data from earlier in the year revealed over half of their emergency calls were to report aggressive drivers. That same data points to a record year for aggressive driving and road rage incidents. Last year CSP received 31,760 reports of aggressive driving or road rage, roughly 87 reports every day, a 4.5% increase from 2021.

Experts, like Cabot say these incidents are increasingly happening with weapons as well.

“There is a record number of people that are carrying weapons with them, they want to feel like they’re safe, but they use them inappropriately, taking out a gun and showing it to another person that’s brandishing of a weapon. If another person feels like they’re in imminent danger that’s felony menacing. Those are all arrestable offenses that are occurring because someone didn’t use their turn signal,” Cabot said.

Cabot went on to say it’s best to leave punishment and accountability to the police. If you find that a driver is actively aggressive and believes they can be a danger to others, it’s best to pull over and call 911.