GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — A family is speaking out after a scary road rage incident in Greeley.

Jennifer Tucker said her fiancé, Justin Young, was assaulted and then shot after confronting a reckless driver on July 16.

“He is currently paralyzed from the waist down with no hopes of ever walking again,” Tucker said.

Justin Young is currently at a hospital in Greeley after a bullet punctured his lung and diaphragm, paralyzing him from the waist down. (Courtesy: GoFundMe Fundraiser)

Tucker said they were heading home with their 10-month-old in the car when an aggressive driver tried to race them.

After several attempts to get away, Tucker said the vehicle followed them and eventually rear-ended them, near 11th St and 51st Ave, just three blocks from their home.

“We were just trying to get home and this kid thought we were trying to race him,” Tucker said.

She said her fiancé approached the driver and then the unthinkable happened.

“The person reached straight down and grabbed a gun,” Tucker said. “My fiance turned to run away and that’s when he pulled the trigger.”

It’s an action she said has turned their lives upside down.

“He was a heavy equipment operator for over 12 years, has a ton of certifications and lost his dream job that was the turning point for our family and it’s all gone in the matter of three seconds.”

The family is now warning others to think twice.

“Just don’t engage in it. It’s not worth your life or having a life-changing situation happen,” Tucker said. “It’s scary to think we live in a world where you have to be worried that someone’s going to pull a gun on you.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with medical bills and upcoming costs.

“We have four kids, we can’t let this change their lives, that’s not fair to them so we’ll just adapt to this and keep moving forward,” Tucker said.

FOX31 has reached out to the Greeley Police Department about the incident and the status of the suspect but has yet to hear back.