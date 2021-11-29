Road rage shooting: Person with gun barricaded in vehicle, shelter-in-place issued

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Multiple agencies are responding to a person with a gun barricaded in a vehicle after a road rage incident led to gunfire.

The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office said the incident is believed to have stemmed from road rage with multiple people fighting on the road. ACSO said a person pulled a gun and then barricaded themselves in a vehicle.

Deputies tweeted that they are assisting Commerce City Police Department in an “active shooter” situation between E. 74th Avenue and E. 76th Avenue on Brighton Road. Traffic is shut down and a shelter-in-place has been issued for people in the area.

CCPD Chief Nichols tweeted SWAT is working an “officer-involved shooting” involving barricaded suspects.

ASCO said no officers or deputies are injured from gunfire.