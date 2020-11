AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — A moped rider was shot in the leg by the driver of a white Audi at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday following a road rage incident at Colfax and Dayton, according to Aurora police.

Police say the Audi driver fled eastbound. Officials say it is a non-life threatening injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO. Tipster can remain anonymous and eligible for a #REWARD of up to $2,000.