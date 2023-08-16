AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Aurora woman said a simple honk of her horn sent a motorcyclist into a fit of rage Monday, leaving her with a smashed window and a fear he could hurt others in her community.

Kayla Johnson said on Monday afternoon, she noticed a man on a small motorcycle driving recklessly on Tower Road and Interstate 70, swerving through traffic and nearly running into a semi-truck.

She honked her horn, but she never expected what would happen next.

“He pulled off to the side of the road and grabbed some little rocks and was throwing them at my car,” Johnson said. “Then he found a large rock and came up to the side of my car where I was sitting, and he took the giant rock and bashed in the window.”

Johnson said her two children were in the back seat, but thankfully nobody was hurt.

“It was terrifying,” she said. “I had my kids in the back seat, so I was just scared for my life, and their life.”

A motorcyclist in Aurora smashes a rock through a woman’s window in an apparent road rage incident on Aug. 14, 2023. (Credit: Kayla Johnson)

Bystander captures video of road rage

Johnson said another driver witnessed the incident from across traffic and captured a video of the motorcyclist smashing the rock through her window.

She said the driver turned around and found her in a parking lot before sharing the video.

Johnson said she called 911, but officers never responded to the scene. She said dispatchers told her to submit a report online.

An Aurora Police spokesperson told FOX31 that online reports don’t typically trigger a follow-up by officers unless there’s suspect information.

In this case, the motorcyclist didn’t have a license plate, so there was “no good suspect information for officers to track down,” according to police.

“It’s just a little bit of a bummer, because I feel like maybe something would have been done faster if they would have come out,” Johnson said. “It felt life-threatening to me, so it was a bummer they wouldn’t come out there for that.”

Johnson said the motorcycle is quite recognizable because of its small size and light blue and white coloring.

“I just hope he’s able to be found and held responsible for his actions,” Johnson said.