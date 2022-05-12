BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Broomfield Police Department is investigating a road rage and carjacking incident that happened Thursday morning.

The incident was reported to occur around 6 a.m. at the U.S. 36 and Wadsworth Boulevard intersection. BPD says two people were involved.

According to BPD, when the two people involved stopped at the intersection, one person pulled out a gun and stole a truck from a bystander.

BPD says one person was arrested and has been taken in for questioning. No one was reported to be injured in the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back as more information is confirmed.