DENVER (KDVR) — Some roads were damaged around the metro after the steady rainfall on Sunday.

One of those areas was in Parker around Bradbury Ranch Drive north of Main Street between Independence Drive and McClellan Drive.

The Parker Police Department shut the road down after it buckled a bit and then eventually collapsed. The road is over a bridge, the department said.

Another road buckled in Douglas County but it was on the side of the throughway so the road didn’t need to be closed.

Flintwood Road was closed just north of Singing Hills Road due to road damage, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tweeted. The road may collapse due to water washing out underneath the roadway, the tweet said.