DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Transportation is reminding people to prepare for traffic on one of the year’s busiest travel weekends.

Colorado is one of the nation’s best places to find a getaway considering its ready access to the outdoors and in-state recreational destinations. Traffic will be even worse than usual this year according to AAA, which predicts a July 4 travel record.

“AAA projects 50.7 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Independence Day weekend, setting a new record for the holiday,” according to a release. “Domestic travel over the long weekend will increase by 2.1 million people compared to 2022. This year’s projection surpasses the previous July 4th weekend record set in 2019 of 49 million travelers.”

To help minimize potential traffic delays, CDOT is suspending all construction and maintenance projects from midday Friday until Wednesday, July 5. The only exception is for emergency operations.

Last year, there was a bare minimum of 40,000 vehicles passing through the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnels on any given Independence Day weekend day.

Westbound Eastbound Total Friday, July 1 31,037 18,639 49,676 Saturday, July 2 27,325 18,465 45,790 Sunday, July 3 21,625 21,574 43,199 Monday, July 4 13,900 25,850 39,750 Tuesday, July 5 16,274 24,117 40,391 Total 110,161 108,645 218,806

So plan ahead if you’re traveling and be prepared for delays and during most hours of the day.