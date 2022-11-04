DENVER (KDVR) — The snow may have moved out, but road conditions across the metro are still icy and wet, and it’s causing issues along major interstates and roads.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has already reported multiple crashes along Interstate 70 and 25 early Friday morning. Snow is no longer falling, but the lingering effects of the storm system are impacting travel.

Denver road closures

While Thursday night’s snow wasn’t the worse the city has seen, the impacts have lingered into Friday morning. Denver Police Department has put the city on crash alert due to slick roads.

At 6:20 a.m. Denver police reported that eastbound and westbound West 6th Avenue at North Kalamath Street to North Federal Boulevard is closed due to severe crashes. Expect delays if you are traveling in the area.

FOX31’s Cody White spoke to witnesses near the crash at 6th, and they believed 30 to 40 cars were involved in the crash.

DPD reported another closure. Northbound and southbound Central Park Boulevard between East 36th Avenue and East 40th Avenue is closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

Other crashes around the metro

Adams County Fire responded to a multi-car crash on the U.S. 36 westbound ramp. The ramp is closed on northbound I-25.

Photos from Adams County Fire show the number of cars involved in the crash and a little bit of snow sitting on the sides of the highway.

Multiple cars were involved in a crash on U.S. 36 (Credit: Adams County Fire) Multiple cars were involved in a crash on U.S. 36 (Credit: Adams County Fire)

Fortunately, Adams County Fire reported there were no injuries.

While snow may not be currently falling, road conditions can be deceiving. CDOT reminds drivers that the traction laws are in place from now until May 31.

During an active Traction Law, drivers must have one of these:

snow tires

tires with the mud/snow (M+S) designation

a four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicle

